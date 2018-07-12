ANC in PTA: Msimanga set on hiring incompetent, unqualified white DA members
The ANC in Tshwane says Mayor Solly Msimanga's executive director of the city Stefan de Villiers has no qualifications except a questionable body builder's certificate.
JOHANNESBURG - There are renewed calls for Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga and his MMC Cilliers Brink to resign following the appointment of an alleged bodybuilder as executive director of the city.
The African National Congress (ANC) in the capital says it has overwhelming evidence to prove that Msimanga and Brink are at the centre of employing incompetent and unqualified white Democratic Alliance (DA) members.
It says Stefan de Villiers has no qualifications except a questionable body builder's certificate.
The ANC's Lesego Makhubele said: “We did our own skills audit and that’s what we found out. He’s been in the employ of the city for roughly over two years now in the private office of the executive mayor.”
Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane says it cannot deny or confirm the allegations at this stage as an audit of all its employees who hold senior positions is still underway.
“From the level of group head, up to the deputy director level, that process is already underway. And we will make the findings and recommendations of the investigation once it has been completed.”
A report revealed last month that Msimanga's former chief of staff Marietha Aucamp was unqualified for the job as she held only a matric certificate.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
