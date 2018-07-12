AfriForum weighs in on Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
Duduzane Zuma is accused of negligently causing the deaths of Phumzile Dube and Nanki Mashaba in a 2014 car crash.
JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum says Duduzane Zuma’s appearance in court on Thursday is a victory for the principle for equality before the law.
Zuma’s culpable homicide case was postponed until August to allow the State time to disclose the case docket to the defence team.
AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel says their decision to initiate a private prosecution against Zuma is also a victory for Dube’s family.
The lobby group took up the case on behalf of Dube’s family and led to the National Prosecuting Authority reviewing its decision not to prosecute Zuma.
Kriel was threatened and shouted outside the court by several Black First Land First members.
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma's culpable homicide case postponed
The police eventually stepped in and escorted him off the premises.
It’s also emerged that the former President Jacob Zuma was at court to support his son but arrived after proceedings had already been postponed.
WATCH: Duduzane Zuma court appearance: Insults, scuffles, threats & drama
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
