5 people to remain in custody following violent protests in Hermanus

CAPE TOWN - At least five people will remain in police custody following their alleged role in violent protests in Zwelihle, in Hermanus.

Two police officers and a protester were injured during clashes in the township on Wednesday.

According to a councillor in the area, protests flared up yesterday after residents demanded that criminal charges against a community activist be dropped. Police say that the man was arrested for incitement and malicious damage to property.

Law enforcement officers were on high alert yesterday, using tear gas and firing rubber bullets into the crowd of protesting residents.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "The community members from Zwelihle tried to damage the local primary school in Mount Pleasant but were driven back by our ops members and and Mount Pleasant community members."