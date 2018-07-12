5 people to remain in custody following violent protests in Hermanus

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

5 people to remain in custody following violent protests in Hermanus

Two police officers and a protester were injured during clashes in the township of Zwelihle on Wednesday.

FILE: Residents of Zwelihle mobilise on 17 May 2018 as they protest for land and housing in Hermanus. Picture: @REDANTS_CT/Twitter
FILE: Residents of Zwelihle mobilise on 17 May 2018 as they protest for land and housing in Hermanus. Picture: @REDANTS_CT/Twitter
8 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - At least five people will remain in police custody following their alleged role in violent protests in Zwelihle, in Hermanus.

Two police officers and a protester were injured during clashes in the township on Wednesday.

According to a councillor in the area, protests flared up yesterday after residents demanded that criminal charges against a community activist be dropped. Police say that the man was arrested for incitement and malicious damage to property.

Law enforcement officers were on high alert yesterday, using tear gas and firing rubber bullets into the crowd of protesting residents.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "The community members from Zwelihle tried to damage the local primary school in Mount Pleasant but were driven back by our ops members and and Mount Pleasant community members."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA