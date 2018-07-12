‘302 title deeds transferred to black beneficiaries since 2009’
Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane says 302 title deeds were directly transferred for agricultural developments.
CAPE TOWN – The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform says it's transferred hundreds of title deeds to black beneficiaries for agricultural development, since 2009.
The majority of the transfers have been in Limpopo.
While there are challenges, the department says this is evidence of government's intention to return the productive land to the black majority.
The Commission on Restitution of Land Rights has already spent over R300 million in finalising land claims which include prime agricultural, game farms, eco-tourism and mining land.
Nkoana-Mashabane has revealed the deed transfers in a written parliamentary reply on Thursday.
Earlier this week she said her department is trying to correct the “original sin” of apartheid where 87% of agricultural land is owned by a few and only 13% is owned by the majority of South Africans.
Nkoana-Mashabane's head of ministry Mashile Mokono says most of the transfers were productive farms and would continue as such.
“From a point of principle, those farms which are acquired is their agricultural farms. The purpose of it is to simply deal with land ownership transfers and change of ownership. But, the land use and purpose is not for settlement but to continue with them as productive farms.”
Mokono says not all the land will be exclusively used for agricultural purposes and it can also be used for settlement purposes.
