3 men killed in Mitchells Plain 'gang-related' shooting

Ramaphosa secures $10bn investment commitment from Saudi Arabia
World
The police say the men were declared dead on the scene by paramedics and they are believed to be between the ages of 21 and 43.
CAPE TOWN - Three men have been shot dead in Mitchells Plain, Western Cape, on Thursday.
Authorities say the motive behind the shooting might have been gang-related.
The police's Frederick Van Wyk said: “Upon members' arrival at the scene, they found three men seated in a white Ford Focus at the intersection where it had been shot. The deceased were declared dead on the scene by paramedics. And all three men are believed to be between the ages of 21 and 43 years.”
No arrests have yet been made.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.