3 men killed in Mitchells Plain 'gang-related' shooting

The police say the men were declared dead on the scene by paramedics and they are believed to be between the ages of 21 and 43.

CAPE TOWN - Three men have been shot dead in Mitchells Plain, Western Cape, on Thursday.

Authorities say the motive behind the shooting might have been gang-related.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk said: “Upon members' arrival at the scene, they found three men seated in a white Ford Focus at the intersection where it had been shot. The deceased were declared dead on the scene by paramedics. And all three men are believed to be between the ages of 21 and 43 years.”

No arrests have yet been made.