2 killed, 1 injured in Marlboro shooting

The shooting happened on Thursday evening in full view of other motorists.

JOHANNESBURG - Two men have been killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting in Marlboro near Sandton.

Authorities say no arrests have yet been made.

The police's Kay Makhubela said: “So far, the motive of the incident is unknown but we’re investigating a case of attempted murder as well as murder.”