‘Young people continue to bear brunt of poverty’
UDM Chief Whip Nqabayomzi Kwankwa has urged young people not to depend on youth leaders of political parties and should instead chart their own paths.
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of young people have gathered in Parliament as part of a Youth Summit to mark the centenary year of liberation icons Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu.
The more than 350 children and youth have descended on the national legislature for the next two days to discuss a variety of issues affecting young people.
The summit has been addressed by Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom and United Democratic Movement (UDM) MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa among others.
The summit is organised by Parliament in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.
Kwankwa has urged young people not to depend on youth leaders of political parties and should instead chart their own paths.
WATCH: Children & Youth Summit at Parliament in honour of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu
Kwankwa welcomed the gathering, adding that young people continue to bear the brunt of poverty.
“Don’t just depend on the youth leagues of political parties. Don’t depend on the youth of political parties to advocate for your issues. Today, I’m not speaking as the UDM, I’m a South African first and foremost. I’m not speaking as a member of an opposition party, I’m speaking to you as a fellow citizen.”
Joining the young people in their activities will be Chapter 9 Institutions Supporting Constitutional Democracy, such as the South African Human Rights Commission, the Public Protector and the Auditor General.
The delegation for the Youth Summit in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, in honour of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu centenary celebrations group photo at Parliament. #ParlyNMCFYouthSummit2018 #AMandelaInEveryGeneration pic.twitter.com/1CveHIdaoz— ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) July 11, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
BLF confront AfriForum's Kriel after Duduzane Zuma court appearance
-
CT mom receives R10k a month to help care for quadruplets
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018
-
ANC in PTA: Msimanga set on hiring incompetent, unqualified white DA members
-
Jacob Zuma supports son Duduzane outside court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.