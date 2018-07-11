Popular Topics
‘Young people continue to bear brunt of poverty’

UDM Chief Whip Nqabayomzi Kwankwa has urged young people not to depend on youth leaders of political parties and should instead chart their own paths.

Young people attending the 2018 Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and Parliament Youth Summit. Picture: @NMCF_SA/Twitter.
22 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of young people have gathered in Parliament as part of a Youth Summit to mark the centenary year of liberation icons Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu.

The more than 350 children and youth have descended on the national legislature for the next two days to discuss a variety of issues affecting young people.

The summit has been addressed by Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom and United Democratic Movement (UDM) MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa among others.

The summit is organised by Parliament in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.

Kwankwa has urged young people not to depend on youth leaders of political parties and should instead chart their own paths.

WATCH: Children & Youth Summit at Parliament in honour of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu

Kwankwa welcomed the gathering, adding that young people continue to bear the brunt of poverty.

“Don’t just depend on the youth leagues of political parties. Don’t depend on the youth of political parties to advocate for your issues. Today, I’m not speaking as the UDM, I’m a South African first and foremost. I’m not speaking as a member of an opposition party, I’m speaking to you as a fellow citizen.”

Joining the young people in their activities will be Chapter 9 Institutions Supporting Constitutional Democracy, such as the South African Human Rights Commission, the Public Protector and the Auditor General.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

