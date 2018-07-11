Popular Topics
Go

WC hopes to expand smoke detector pilot project to rest of SA

The province's Environmental Affairs Department partnered with Stellenbosch University to install dozens of smoke detectors in the Wallacedene informal settlement and authorities are claiming great results.

FILE: The remains of a shack following a fire. Photo: Bertram Malgas/EWN
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government believes it has cracked the deadly problem of shack fires citing a pilot project in Wallacedene as the key to reducing fire related deaths across the nation.

The province's Environmental Affairs Department partnered with Stellenbosch University to install dozens of smoke detectors in the Wallacedene informal settlement and authorities are claiming great results.

Dozens of people die in shack fires every year but at the Wallacedene informal settlement not a single death has been recorded due to home fires in the past two years.

Provincial authorities ascribe that to the installation of 2,000 smoke detectors in the area.

The pilot project was run in conjunction with Stellenbosch University.

The smoke detectors can't stop fires from happening but they can give a vital early warning as the university's Richard Wall explains.

"When a fire is burning, it releases all the soot and other particles that come into the device and it detects when above a certain amount and it activates the device."

The provincial Environmental Affairs Department believes that simple smoke detectors could save thousands of lives.

It's presented the results of the pilot project to national government in the hopes of expanding the roll out elsewhere in South Africa.

