Wage talks between Sassa, employees expected to get underway
Workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) have been protesting, demanding higher salaries.
JOHANNESBURG - Wage negotiations between Sassa employees and the social security agency are expected to start on Wednesday, a day before a court requested progress on the talks.
Last week, the Labour Court struck an application by Sassa aimed at stopping the strike off the roll and ordered all parties involved to begin negotiations within seven days.
The PSA's Tahir Maepa says while they welcome Sassa finally starting negotiations, they're worried about having enough time to do discuss all their issues.
"The mere fact that the meetin is taking place a day before we report to the Labour Court is a bit of a problem because we understand that these are very sensitive negotiations."
Maepa says that the unions are going into today's meeting demanding between a 13% and 15% wage hike.
"We want an increase in medical subsidy and an increase in housing allowance."
It was revealed in the Labour Court last week that the remuneration of Sassa workers is decided on by the Minister of Public Works, together with the Finance and Social Development ministers.
