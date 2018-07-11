Tsenoli: #100MenMarch an opportunity for men to protect women, children better
National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli says men in Parliament should have done more to curb the current spate of abuse against women and children.
JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli says that South African men have failed to take the appropriate steps to prevent women and child abuse and they now have an opportunity to make up for it.
Tsenoli was among those who attended the #100MenMarch in Pretoria on Tuesday.
He says that men in Parliament should have done more to curb the current spate of abuse against women and children.
“As parliamentarians, we deal with it in parliamentary forums where we find that we have a common recognition of problems that are partly attributable to leading to situations that we’re here to highlight.”
He says that men need to recognise the role they have to play in their communities.
"This is the system that takes place inside homes where children are taught, including the manner in which they are treated in early childhood facilities, [such as] in primary schools."
The organisers of the march say they look forward to making the march an annual event.
WATCH: Thousands join #100ManMarch in Tshwane
