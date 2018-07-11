3 guards wounded in KZN cash heist

It’s understood criminals in two cars attacked the van as it was travelling from Msinga on Wednesday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police are investigating a cash-in-transit heist near Greytown in which three security guards have been wounded.

It’s understood criminals in two cars attacked the van as it was travelling from Msinga on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the gang used explosives to grab the cash before fleeing the scene.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said: “At this stage, no arrests have been made. At least three guards are reportedly injured because of this attack. We’re not sure if they were injured from the shots fired at the vehicle or after the vehicle veered off the road.”

Three security guards were injured this afternoon when their vehicle overturned several times following alleged gunfire along the R33 outside #Greytown, #KwaKopi, KwaZulu Natal.https://t.co/xyDiAzDMdX#cashintransitheist #cashintransit pic.twitter.com/9cux6HqHhI — ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) July 11, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)