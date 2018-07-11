Still no breakthrough in kidnapping of CT businessman
His case is the fourth abduction of a businessman in the past two years, leading authorities to question whether a syndicate might be targeting wealthy business owners.
CAPE TOWN - There's still no indication of where a prominent Cape Town businessman might be after a brazen abduction earlier this week.
Liyaqat Parker, 65, has been missing for almost 48 hours.
Parker is still unaccounted for and police have yet to make any breakthroughs in the case and his family is growing increasingly worried.
The 65-year-old was abducted from outside his Parow business two days ago when five men overpowered the security guard on the premises, grabbed Parker and bundled him into an SUV.
This kind of crime has become all too familiar in Cape Town and surrounds, as spokesperson for the Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Ewald Botha explains.
"The recent kidnapping of Mr Parker has brought the total number of kidnappings apparently for ransom and extortion purposes to a total of four over the last two years."
MEC Dan Plato has promised to have a conversation with his national counterparts to address what he believes to be a growing trend.
At the same time, Parker's family waits nervously for any news of their loved one. They're not speaking to the media but in a written statement, have appealed to anyone with information about the businessman's whereabouts to come forward.
