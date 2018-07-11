Steinhoff legal battles expected to drag on
JOHANNESBURG - Investigations into the Steinhoff scandal are still ongoing and could take several months before a long legal battle begins.
The international retailer has been fighting to stay afloat since it revealed holes in its accounts last December, that wiped billions off its market value.
PricewaterhouseCoopers has been commissioned to investigate its finances and says restatements may have to go as far back as 2015.
One of the latest allegations to surface is that a company linked to Steinhoff executives bought South African forestry plantations - and then sold them - a few years later - for more than five times their original value.
First National Bank market commentator Wayne McCurrie said: “In all of these cases, we’d have to wait until the investigations come out with definitive findings on what happened in Steinhoff, what assets were inflated and what transaction took place in the company. These legal cases are going to play through the court system, probably for the next decade.”
