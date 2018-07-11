Social grant payments in WC not affected by Post Office strike, say Sassa

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in the Western Cape says that beneficiaries can still collect their grants until the end of next week.

Although some Post Office workers are on strike, Sassa says that it has not affected the payment of grants in the province.

About 60,000 beneficiaries, who have the new social grant card issued by the South African Post Office (Sapo), have been unable to draw their grants, due to technical glitches related to the transition of grant payments to the Post Office.

Sassa's acting regional manager in the Western Cape, Henri de Grass, says that some retail outlets were not ready to make payments when the money was released on 1 July.

De Grass says that now that all the retail outlets, including the Post Office, are using the new IT system, beneficiaries shouldn't experience any further problems getting their money.

"The payment system is running smoothly now that we have the merchants such as Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay on board, where the beneficiaries can expect the money."

Thousands of Sapo workers downed tools last week, demanding a 12% wage increase. Talks between the Post Office and striking workers have reached a deadlock.

But De Grass says that Sapo has assured Sassa that the strike won't affect beneficiaries in the province.