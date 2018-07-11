Social grant payments in WC not affected by Post Office strike, say Sassa
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in the Western Cape says that beneficiaries can still collect their grants until the end of next week.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in the Western Cape says that beneficiaries can still collect their grants until the end of next week.
Although some Post Office workers are on strike, Sassa says that it has not affected the payment of grants in the province.
About 60,000 beneficiaries, who have the new social grant card issued by the South African Post Office (Sapo), have been unable to draw their grants, due to technical glitches related to the transition of grant payments to the Post Office.
Sassa's acting regional manager in the Western Cape, Henri de Grass, says that some retail outlets were not ready to make payments when the money was released on 1 July.
De Grass says that now that all the retail outlets, including the Post Office, are using the new IT system, beneficiaries shouldn't experience any further problems getting their money.
"The payment system is running smoothly now that we have the merchants such as Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay on board, where the beneficiaries can expect the money."
Thousands of Sapo workers downed tools last week, demanding a 12% wage increase. Talks between the Post Office and striking workers have reached a deadlock.
But De Grass says that Sapo has assured Sassa that the strike won't affect beneficiaries in the province.
Popular in Local
-
Pretoria plane crash victims spend night in hospital
-
[UPDATE] One dead in Pretoria charter plane crash
-
Breytenbach: Jiba’s reinstatement spells disaster for NPA
-
[PHOTOS] Pretoria plane crash leaves 20+ hurt
-
Pretoria East residents still in dark after fire at Wapadrand substation
-
[WATCH] One dead, 19 injured in Pretoria plane crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.