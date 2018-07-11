Slain constable Vuyo Kosani remembered as dedicated officer
The SAPS says detectives are working around the clock trying to solve the murder of one of their own, but they have yet to make any arrests.
CAPE TOWN - Family members have described a slain Delft constable as a dedicated police officer who only ever wanted to serve. Constable Vuyo Kosani was shot in Mfuleni on 4 July.
On Wednesday, friends and family held a memorial service for the late constable.
Kosani’s brother has told Eyewitness News that the 22-year-old officer will be buried in the Eastern Cape.
Unathi Matshoba attended his younger brother’s memorial service in Delft on Wednesday. He says all he ever wanted to be was a member of the SA Police Service.
“He was a very dedicated cop. It’s sad, especially with the cops being killed every day. If he was killed for being a cop… that’s what he wanted, he wanted to die as a soldier.”
Kosani was off-duty when he was shot. He’d spent the evening socialising with friends in Mfuleni.
WATCH: Cele visits the family of a slain off-duty Mfuleni officer
