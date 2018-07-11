Slain constable Vuyo Kosani remembered as dedicated officer

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Slain constable Vuyo Kosani remembered as dedicated officer

The SAPS says detectives are working around the clock trying to solve the murder of one of their own, but they have yet to make any arrests.

Family members of slain constable Vuyo Kosani. Picture: EWN.
Family members of slain constable Vuyo Kosani. Picture: EWN.
18 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Family members have described a slain Delft constable as a dedicated police officer who only ever wanted to serve. Constable Vuyo Kosani was shot in Mfuleni on 4 July.

On Wednesday, friends and family held a memorial service for the late constable.

Kosani’s brother has told Eyewitness News that the 22-year-old officer will be buried in the Eastern Cape.

Unathi Matshoba attended his younger brother’s memorial service in Delft on Wednesday. He says all he ever wanted to be was a member of the SA Police Service.

“He was a very dedicated cop. It’s sad, especially with the cops being killed every day. If he was killed for being a cop… that’s what he wanted, he wanted to die as a soldier.”

The SAPS says detectives are working around the clock trying to solve the murder of one of their own, but they have yet to make any arrests.

Kosani was off-duty when he was shot. He’d spent the evening socialising with friends in Mfuleni.

WATCH: Cele visits the family of a slain off-duty Mfuleni officer

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA