Service delivery protests in SA hit record high
The latest data collected by Municipal IQ shows there were 144 major protests recorded since January.
CAPE TOWN - Service delivery protests across South Africa are so far this year at a record high.
In 2017, 173 demonstrations were recorded in total.
The company's Karen Heese says this is cause for concern.
"The most worrying feature of 2018 is that not only are we seeing an up tick in protests, they tend ot be of a particularly violent nature, which means that we actually lose sight of the grievancs behind these protests."
The worst affected province this year has been the Eastern Cape, followed by Gauteng and the Western Cape.
WATCH: Mapping Cape Town's housing protests
