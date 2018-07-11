SACP to contest elections if alliance reconfiguration fails
The SACP wants the ANC-led alliance to be repositioned in a way that will shift power from the ANC as the leader and allow the alliance to be a strategic centre of power.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it will continue with its plans to contest future elections if there is no reconfiguration of the African National Congress (ANC)-led alliance.
The communist party, the South African National Civic Organisation, the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the ANC held a two-day alliance political council meeting which came to a close on Tuesday.
In that way, all the organisations will have a say on issues like policy decisions and key government deployments.
The ANC’s Ace Magashule said: “And we all agree that an alliance secretary-led task team be established to seek modality and modernise the practical working mechanisms in the alliance.”
The SACP’s Solly Mapaila says the way the alliance is organised needs to change.
“We’re having a discussion to change the way in which the alliance has been functioning or operating.”
Mapaila says the SACP will continue with contesting elections on its own if the planned reconfiguration of the alliance fails.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
