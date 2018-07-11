Popular Topics
Roodepoort factory fire extinguished

A preliminary investigation will now be conducted to determine the cause of the fire which broke out early on Wednesday morning.

FILE: A firefighter watches after a blaze is extinguished. Picture: EWN
FILE: A firefighter watches after a blaze is extinguished. Picture: EWN
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters have successfully managed to extinguish a blaze at a hardware factory in Roodepoort.

A preliminary investigation will now be conducted to determine the cause of the fire which broke out early on Wednesday morning.

Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.

Emergency services' Nana Radebe said: “We are busy with damping down just to make sure that it doesn’t reignite then we will conduct preliminary investigations on what caused the fire. The area is still cordoned off.”

Earlier, two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

