Ramaphosa to meet Buhari in Abuja today
The meeting is expected to zoom in on the Nigerian government's concerns of what they say is attacks on their citizens in South Africa.
ABUJA - President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.
They’re expected to have wide-ranging discussions about issues concerning Africa’s two largest economies as well as matters relating to the continent at large.
The president arrived in Abuja just before midnight and was welcomed by Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama.
Ramaphosa is due to participate in the 25th anniversary celebrations of the African Export-Import Bank on Wednesday morning before his meeting with Buhari later on in the day.
A tense visa regime between the two countries is also likely to draw some focus in the discussions.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
