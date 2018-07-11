Ramaphosa: SA plans to deepen relations with Nigeria
President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded Nigeria for playing an important role in helping South Africa fight apartheid.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has given an update on his visit to Abuja saying South Africa plans to deepen relations with Nigeria.
Ramaphosa is in the West African country at a conference of the African Export-Import Bank.
“President [Muhammadu] Buhari and I were talking about this and he related that yes, Nigerian nationals, through their households, also contributed money into the Organisation of African Unity fund to support the struggle against apartheid.”
Ramaphosa has invited Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for a state visit to South Africa.
“We’ll expect our officials, who’ll do the technical part of a number of things, and our ministers to work on the various areas where we need to deepen our cooperation through agreements. And when President Buhari and I meet we will then be able to either sign off or make sure that implementation happens.”
He says the killing of foreign nationals should be regarded as criminality.
“The Nigerian citizens who are in South Africa are also part of our community. They can never be targeted, on an intentional basis, as people who must either be attacked or killed. When that happens, I’d like all of us to see that as acts of criminality.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
