Ramaphosa calls for intra-Africa trade boost
Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at a conference by the African Export-Import Bank in Nigeria. He's called on Nigeria not to take too long to sign the continental free trade area treaty.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says intra-Africa trade needs to be bolstered in an effort to grow the African economy.
Ramaphosa was speaking at a conference by the African Export-Import Bank in Abuja, Nigeria.
He says the African continental free trade area treaty signed earlier this year by 44 countries will assist in continental integration and help bring stability to the continent.
The president called on Nigeria not to take too long to sign the treaty.
“No pressure, take your time but don’t tarry too long because the continent is waiting for Nigeria and South Africa.”
WATCH: President Ramaphosa in Nigeria for bilateral talks
