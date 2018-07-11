Pretoria plane crash victims spend night in hospital
PRETORIA - Nineteen people on board a plane that crashed in Kameeldrift, Pretoria, have spent the night in hospital.
The plane hit a factory, critically injuring two workers before crashing in a field.
One person was killed.
Tshwane emergency services' Johan Pieterse says four of the injured passengers were trapped in the wreck and they had to use specialised rescue equipment to free them.
“We found 19 people inside the plane and we [also] had one deceased patient.”
All 20 injured were taken to various hospitals across Tshwane.
At the same time, the Civil Aviation Authority says its officials will continue their investigation on Wednesday morning.
The 50-seater plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
