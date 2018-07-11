Pretoria East residents still in dark after fire at Wapadrand substation

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
Go

Pretoria East residents still in dark after fire at Wapadrand substation

The City of Tshwane says the substation caught fire on Tuesday and the cause is still being investigated.

The Wapadrand power substation in Pretoria on fire on 10 July 2018. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter
The Wapadrand power substation in Pretoria on fire on 10 July 2018. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parts of Pretoria East will still be without electricity on Wednesday after the Wapadrand power station went up in flames.

The City of Tshwane says the substation caught fire on Tuesday and the cause is still being investigated.

Technicians were on the scene on Tuesday night, working to restore power to affected areas.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo says the process could take up to two days.

“The technical team is currently working on a temporary solution to restore power. The city apologises profusely for the incontinence this incident may have caused.”

Areas affected include Wapadrand, Equestria, Silver Lakes and Faerie Glen.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA