Pretoria East residents still in dark after fire at Wapadrand substation

The City of Tshwane says the substation caught fire on Tuesday and the cause is still being investigated.

JOHANNESBURG - Parts of Pretoria East will still be without electricity on Wednesday after the Wapadrand power station went up in flames.

Technicians were on the scene on Tuesday night, working to restore power to affected areas.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo says the process could take up to two days.

“The technical team is currently working on a temporary solution to restore power. The city apologises profusely for the incontinence this incident may have caused.”

Areas affected include Wapadrand, Equestria, Silver Lakes and Faerie Glen.

Sub-station is burning like hell in PRETORIA EAST silverlakes or wapadrand. We MIGHT not have elecrricity for the next two weeks... pic.twitter.com/Ui38RmeaWD — Africa The Return🖤🖤 (@AfricaReturn) July 10, 2018

Substation at Wapadrand Pretoria burning. pic.twitter.com/4dmdBIGNCD — lydia van der merwe (@DerLydia) July 10, 2018

Power Outage Affecting Wapadrand and surrounding areas.@CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/t8TNbjctL0 — Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) July 10, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)