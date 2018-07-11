Post Office, Telkom workers to continue picketing for salary increases

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
Go

Post Office, Telkom workers to continue picketing for salary increases

Thousands of workers at the Post Office and Telkom went on strike last week, demanding a 12% salary hike.

FILE: Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A shutdown at the Post Office will continue on Wednesday after talks between unions and the company deadlocked.

Thousands of workers at the Post Office and Telkom went on strike last week, demanding a 12% salary hike.

Unions met with the Post Office on Tuesday where they revised their demand to 10%.

The company says it can only afford 6%, while Telkom is offering a 3% hike.

Communication Workers Union's Aubrey Tshabalala said: "Telkom [employees] are in a form of picketing [during] lunch hours and all of that but they are partially working. At Post Office, they’ve completely shut down."

On Sunday, CWU said it was unacceptable that the Post Office had not given its workers a salary hike in over two years, despite securing some contracts, including the distribution of social grants.

The union's Cylde Mervin said: "Our argument is that government must intervene because as we understand it’s owned by government."

Additional reporting by Tshegofatso Mathe.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA