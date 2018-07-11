Post Office, Telkom workers to continue picketing for salary increases

Thousands of workers at the Post Office and Telkom went on strike last week, demanding a 12% salary hike.

JOHANNESBURG - A shutdown at the Post Office will continue on Wednesday after talks between unions and the company deadlocked.

Unions met with the Post Office on Tuesday where they revised their demand to 10%.

The company says it can only afford 6%, while Telkom is offering a 3% hike.

Communication Workers Union's Aubrey Tshabalala said: "Telkom [employees] are in a form of picketing [during] lunch hours and all of that but they are partially working. At Post Office, they’ve completely shut down."

On Sunday, CWU said it was unacceptable that the Post Office had not given its workers a salary hike in over two years, despite securing some contracts, including the distribution of social grants.

The union's Cylde Mervin said: "Our argument is that government must intervene because as we understand it’s owned by government."

Additional reporting by Tshegofatso Mathe.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)