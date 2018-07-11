Police urge stokvel members to be cautious after armed robbery

Officers say that three armed men stormed into a house on Sunday and robbed 25 women of their cash and other valuables.

CAPE TOWN - A group of stokvel members have lost thousands of rands after they were robbed by armed men in Addo.

The incident has sparked a warning, in which officers are urging stokvel members to be more cautious when handling large sums of money and to consider other methods of transacting the cash.

Officers say that three armed men stormed into a house on Sunday and robbed 25 women of their cash and other valuables.

The police's Majola Nkohli says that arrests have yet to be made.

"The 25 stokvel members managed to open a kitchen door and then summoned the police, who have opened a case of house robbery. Anyone with information that could lead to the arrests of the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station or share information via Crimestop."