Pandor: Govt, private sector partnerships will benefit students
Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor has urged young people to consider a career in technical and vocational training.
CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says that partnerships between government and the private sector will benefit students.
Pandor was speaking at the 6th BRICS Education Ministers Meeting held in Cape Town on Tuesday. Pandor urged young people to consider a career in technical and vocational training.
She says that South Africa has taken numerous interventions to improve technical training at colleges across the country.
There are 50 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges across the country.
"We need to do more to support young people to acquire skills in those domains. But to do it successfully, you must have partnerships with the private sector, with industry because the issue of relevance, the issue of developing responsive skills is critical."
