NPA’s interests to be considered when deciding Jiba’s fate
The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein on Tuesday upheld Nomgcobo Jiba’s appeal against the High Court ruling, which struck her and Lawrence Mrwebi from the roll of advocates.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the decision on whether Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba will be allowed to return to work will take the interests of the institution into consideration.
The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein on Tuesday upheld Jiba’s appeal against the High Court ruling, which struck her and Lawrence Mrwebi from the roll of advocates.
The ruling related to their handling of the decision to withdraw the corruption case against former Crime Intelligence Head Richard Mdluli.
NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku says Jiba is still on special leave until further notice.
“They will engage with the NDDP and remember an earlier engagement before the special leave and the decision for them to be placed on special leave was a result of an engagement that looked at the interest of the institution, as well as their interest.”
LISTEN: Breytenbach criticises reinstatement of Jiba, Mrwebi
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
BLF confront AfriForum's Kriel after Duduzane Zuma court appearance
-
CT mom receives R10k a month to help care for quadruplets
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018
-
Jacob Zuma supports son Duduzane outside court
-
ANC in PTA: Msimanga set on hiring incompetent, unqualified white DA members
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.