NPA’s interests to be considered when deciding Jiba’s fate

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein on Tuesday upheld Nomgcobo Jiba’s appeal against the High Court ruling, which struck her and Lawrence Mrwebi from the roll of advocates.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the decision on whether Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba will be allowed to return to work will take the interests of the institution into consideration.

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein on Tuesday upheld Jiba’s appeal against the High Court ruling, which struck her and Lawrence Mrwebi from the roll of advocates.

The ruling related to their handling of the decision to withdraw the corruption case against former Crime Intelligence Head Richard Mdluli.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku says Jiba is still on special leave until further notice.

“They will engage with the NDDP and remember an earlier engagement before the special leave and the decision for them to be placed on special leave was a result of an engagement that looked at the interest of the institution, as well as their interest.”

LISTEN: Breytenbach criticises reinstatement of Jiba, Mrwebi

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)