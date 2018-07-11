NPA's decision to investigate India PM Narendra Modi welcomed
The Muslim Lawyers Association lodged an official complaint with the NPA in June, calling for Modi to be arrested at the Brics summit later this month.
JOHANNESBURG - The Muslim Lawyers Association has welcomed a decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to investigate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged involvement in war crimes and human rights violations in Kashmir.
The NPA made the announcement on Tuesday.
The association lodged an official complaint with the NPA in June, calling for Modi to be arrested at the Brics summit later this month.
MLA spokesperson Yousha Tayob said: “We are happy to have received this acknowledgement that they will rely on a UN report dated 14 June 2015 to investigation detailing the excessive use of force, arbitrary arrest and detention, torture, sexual violence and civilian casualties and death arising out of that report.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
