Nomgcobo Jiba to remain on special leave, says lawyer

PRETORIA - Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba’s attorney says it is now up to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to decide whether she will be allowed to return to work.

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein on Tuesday upheld Jiba’s appeal against the High Court’s ruling which struck her and Lawrence Mrwebi from the roll of advocates.

The ruling related to their handling of the decision to withdraw the corruption case against former head of Crime Intelligence, Richard Mdluli.

Attorney Zola Majavu says his client feels vindicated by the court’s decision.

He says for the meantime, she remains on special leave.

“Now that the SCA has spoken, there is no need for that special leave stay in place but obviously it is an issue that must be resolved by her and her employer which is the NPA.”

The NPA has not yet reacted to the judgment, while the General Council of the Bar says it will comment after studying it.

