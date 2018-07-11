Nomgcobo Jiba to remain on special leave, says lawyer
The Supreme Court of Appeal upheld Jiba’s appeal against the High Court’s ruling which struck her and Lawrence Mrwebi from the roll of advocates.
PRETORIA - Deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba’s attorney says it is now up to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to decide whether she will be allowed to return to work.
The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein on Tuesday upheld Jiba’s appeal against the High Court’s ruling which struck her and Lawrence Mrwebi from the roll of advocates.
The ruling related to their handling of the decision to withdraw the corruption case against former head of Crime Intelligence, Richard Mdluli.
Attorney Zola Majavu says his client feels vindicated by the court’s decision.
He says for the meantime, she remains on special leave.
“Now that the SCA has spoken, there is no need for that special leave stay in place but obviously it is an issue that must be resolved by her and her employer which is the NPA.”
The NPA has not yet reacted to the judgment, while the General Council of the Bar says it will comment after studying it.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Pretoria plane crash victims spend night in hospital
-
[UPDATE] One dead in Pretoria charter plane crash
-
Breytenbach: Jiba’s reinstatement spells disaster for NPA
-
[PHOTOS] Pretoria plane crash leaves 20+ hurt
-
Pretoria East residents still in dark after fire at Wapadrand substation
-
[WATCH] One dead, 19 injured in Pretoria plane crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.