Nigerian nationals not targeted in SA - Bheki Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele says there is no evidence that Nigerian nationals are being targeted in South Africa.
ABUJA - Police Minister Bheki Cele has rejected perceptions in Nigeria that their citizens are being killed in South Africa.
He was speaking on the sidelines of a working visit to Abuja by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Cele says the narrative that Nigerian nationals are being targeted in South Africa is unfounded. The issue has escalated and will feature in high-level talks between the two countries.
Ramaphosa and his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari are preparing to meet for talks.
But the elephant in the room is the strong narrative in the west African nation that their citizens are being killed in South Africa.
Cele says the perception is not based on fact.
“There’s no way that Nigerian nationals, per se, are targeted by South African people and law enforcement.”
Cele says there is no evidence that Nigerian nationals are being targeted in South Africa.
The perception of widespread attacks on Nigerian nationals in South Africa has become a diplomatic sore point and is likely to feature predominantly in talks between the two presidents.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
