Mitchells Plain man to appear in court over daughters' death in fire

The children, 7-months-old and 2-years-old, were left alone at their Colorado Park home when it went up in flames last month.

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain man is expected to appear in court on Wednesday on a charge of culpable homicide after his two daughters burnt to death in a fire.

It's not yet clear what caused the blaze and an investigation is still underway.

In Philippi about a month ago, five children died in a shack fire in the Masiya informal settlement.

Two children were killed in that same week after a blaze broke out in the Enkanini informal settlement in Khayelitsha.