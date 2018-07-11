Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Duarte: 702 is a noted hater of anyone who is progressive

| EWN and Talk Radio 702's Clement Manyathela speaks to ANC’s Jessie Duarte about the reason behind her claim that Talk Radio 702 is owned by people who historically hated the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC) Jessie Duarte told Eyewitness News that its sister radio station Talk Radio 702 is owned by people who have historically hated the ruling party.

Duarte said this after a media briefing held at Luthuli House on Tuesday about the Alliance Political Council.

EWN and Talk Radio 702's Clement Manyathela speaks to Duarte after the briefing to get clarity on what she said about ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni to the Sunday Times.

“Some of you journalists have already made up your minds about who is and who isn't (corrupt) and you don't know anything about me, or my life or how I live.”

For more information listen to the audio above.

