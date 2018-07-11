[LISTEN] Breytenbach criticises reinstatement of Jiba, Mrwebi

Radio 702 | DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach says that she disagrees with the judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal to reinstate Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to the roll of advocates.

JOHANNESBURG - Former State prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach says she disagrees with the judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal decision to reinstate Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to the roll of advocates with the greatest respect.

The court in Bloemfontein on Tuesday upheld Jiba's appeal against a High Court ruling which struck her and Mrwebi from the roll of advocates.

Breytenbach says that they have demonstrated that they are not fit to hold any public office and to be on the advocates roll.

