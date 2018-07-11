[LISTEN] BLSA: McKinsey’s apology not accepted

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa spoke to Bonang Mohale, the CEO of Business Leadership, who has slammed McKinsey following its apology to SA.

JOHANNESBURG – Global Consultancy Firm McKinsey has this week apologised to South Africa for its handling of business with Eskom.

The company’s global managing partner Kevin Sneader says they were slow to admit wrongdoing.

McKinsey, together with Gupta linked Trillian Capital, were contracted to affect a turnaround strategy at Eskom. The company received R1 billion while Trillian pocketed R600 million. The firm has now paid back R902 million of the R1 billion that Eskom awarded it in 2016.

Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa spoke to Bonang Mohale, the CEO of Business Leadership SA (BLSA), who has slammed McKinsey following its apology and says the company needs to account for its actions.

“To find that amongst our very own, there are people who have materially benefited and they have been quiet along. It is not only unacceptable but absolutely criminal.”

