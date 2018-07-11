[LISTEN] BLSA: McKinsey’s apology not accepted

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
Go

[LISTEN] BLSA: McKinsey’s apology not accepted

| Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa spoke to Bonang Mohale, the CEO of Business Leadership, who has slammed McKinsey following its apology to SA.

JOHANNESBURG – Global Consultancy Firm McKinsey has this week apologised to South Africa for its handling of business with Eskom.

The company’s global managing partner Kevin Sneader says they were slow to admit wrongdoing.

McKinsey, together with Gupta linked Trillian Capital, were contracted to affect a turnaround strategy at Eskom. The company received R1 billion while Trillian pocketed R600 million. The firm has now paid back R902 million of the R1 billion that Eskom awarded it in 2016.

Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa spoke to Bonang Mohale, the CEO of Business Leadership SA (BLSA), who has slammed McKinsey following its apology and says the company needs to account for its actions.

“To find that amongst our very own, there are people who have materially benefited and they have been quiet along. It is not only unacceptable but absolutely criminal.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA