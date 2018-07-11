[LISTEN] BLSA: McKinsey’s apology not accepted
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa spoke to Bonang Mohale, the CEO of Business Leadership, who has slammed McKinsey following its apology to SA.
JOHANNESBURG – Global Consultancy Firm McKinsey has this week apologised to South Africa for its handling of business with Eskom.
The company’s global managing partner Kevin Sneader says they were slow to admit wrongdoing.
McKinsey, together with Gupta linked Trillian Capital, were contracted to affect a turnaround strategy at Eskom. The company received R1 billion while Trillian pocketed R600 million. The firm has now paid back R902 million of the R1 billion that Eskom awarded it in 2016.
Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa spoke to Bonang Mohale, the CEO of Business Leadership SA (BLSA), who has slammed McKinsey following its apology and says the company needs to account for its actions.
“To find that amongst our very own, there are people who have materially benefited and they have been quiet along. It is not only unacceptable but absolutely criminal.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Breytenbach slams reinstatement of Jiba, Mrwebi
-
[LISTEN] Wanna use Madiba's name? Observe protocol
-
[LISTEN] Govt has no intention to touch land under Ingonyama Trust
-
[LISTEN] Daniel Baines talks 'How to Get a Sars Refund'
-
[LISTEN] Deadline for new Mining Charter extended
-
[LISTEN] Safety precautions & dynamics of cave diving
-
[LISTEN] Do nice people finish last?
-
[LISTEN] Whistle-blower in Soweto church sexual abuse scandal opens up
-
[LISTEN] Ramphele: 'We are afraid of white people & think they are superior'
-
[LISTEN] From bean to bar: Antonino Allegra on Africa’s chocolate industry
-
[LISTEN] ‘Health sector needs reform, not NHI’
-
[LISTEN] City of CT aims to erect speed humps near schools
-
[LISTEN] Are humans indeed wired for generosity?
-
[LISTEN] UCT launches Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance
-
[LISTEN] Why do mothers abandon their babies?
-
[LISTEN] Ex-stockbroker & author Jordan Belfort on sex, drugs & starting over
-
[LISTEN] State intelligence agencies spied on journalists - R2K
-
[LISTEN] New taxi app to take on Uber & Taxify
-
[LISTEN] Pick n Pay pilots compostable bags
-
[LISTEN] Are drunk people better at creative problem-solving?
-
[LISTEN] Duduzane Zuma charged with 2 counts of culpable homicide
-
[LISTEN] ConCourt confirms rights of wives in polygamous Muslim marriages
-
[LISTEN] 'Many use drugs to try & deal with issues, it occurs in all industries'
-
[LISTEN] What happens to the fat your body burns?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.