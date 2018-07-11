Limpopo DA files complaint with SAHRC over ‘contaminated’ water
The party's Charlotte Senoshi says the residents of Dipere in Bakenberg outside Mokopane have been drinking contaminated water for over 30 years now.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo has filed a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) asking it to probe the Mogalakwena Local Municipality for failing to provide clean water.
The party's Charlotte Senoshi says the residents of Dipere in Bakenberg outside Mokopane have been drinking contaminated water for over 30 years now.
She says residents are forced to share wells with animals - in violation of their human rights.
Senoshi says the water crisis continues despite a R16-million budget allocation in the current financial year.
“What we believe is that the money that was supposed to be used for the people should be used for the people not for any other sources.”
However, municipal spokesperson Malesela Selokela says claims of neglect are wrong.
“But in the meantime, as the municipality, we are tankering water to those affected or new mushrooming villages.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
BLF confront AfriForum's Kriel after Duduzane Zuma court appearance
-
CT mom receives R10k a month to help care for quadruplets
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018
-
ANC in PTA: Msimanga set on hiring incompetent, unqualified white DA members
-
Pretoria plane crash: SACAA gives more details on passengers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.