Limpopo DA files complaint with SAHRC over ‘contaminated’ water

The party's Charlotte Senoshi says the residents of Dipere in Bakenberg outside Mokopane have been drinking contaminated water for over 30 years now.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo has filed a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) asking it to probe the Mogalakwena Local Municipality for failing to provide clean water.

The party's Charlotte Senoshi says the residents of Dipere in Bakenberg outside Mokopane have been drinking contaminated water for over 30 years now.

She says residents are forced to share wells with animals - in violation of their human rights.

Senoshi says the water crisis continues despite a R16-million budget allocation in the current financial year.

“What we believe is that the money that was supposed to be used for the people should be used for the people not for any other sources.”

However, municipal spokesperson Malesela Selokela says claims of neglect are wrong.

“But in the meantime, as the municipality, we are tankering water to those affected or new mushrooming villages.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)