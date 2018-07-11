Jiba 'vindicated' by ruling reinstating her to roll of advocates

Judge Jeremiah Shongwe, in his majority judgment, found that the General Council of the Bar failed to establish any misconduct by Nomgcobo Jiba.

PRETORIA - Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba’s attorney says she feels vindicated by the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision to set aside the High Court ruling which struck her from the roll of advocates.

The court handed down the judgment in Bloemfontein on Tuesday where it also reduced the sanction against National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) advocate, Lawrence Mrwebi, who has been suspended for six months.

The matter related to how the pair handled the decision to withdraw the case against for head of Crime Intelligence, Richard Mdluli.

Her attorney Zola Majavu says the ruling came as no surprise.

“My client has always maintained her innocence, she is vindicated. I spoke to her as soon as the judgment was handed down and she is quite happy.”

The General Council of the Bar says it will issue a statement after studying the judgment while the NPA did not respond to a request for comment.

