Breytenbach: Jiba’s reinstatement spells disaster for NPA
Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach says although she respects the court process, she disagrees with the majority judgment.
JOHANNESBURG - Former State prosecutor and now Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach says the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision to reinstate Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to the roll of advocates spells disaster for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The court in Bloemfontein on Tuesday upheld Jiba's appeal against a High Court ruling which struck her and Mrwebi from the roll of advocates.
The matter related to how the pair handled the decision to withdraw the case against former head of Crime Intelligence, Richard Mdluli.
Breytenbach says although she respects the court process, she disagrees with the majority judgment, where it also reduced the sanction against Mrwebi who has been suspended for six months.
Meanwhile, Jiba’s attorney says she feels vindicated by the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision.
Judge Jeremiah Shongwe, in his majority judgment, found that the General Council of the Bar failed to establish any misconduct by Jiba.
Her attorney Zola Majavu says the ruling came as no surprise.
“My client has always maintained her innocence, she is vindicated. I spoke to her as soon as the judgment was handed down and she is quite happy.”
The General Council of the Bar says it will issue a statement after studying the judgment while the NPA did not respond to a request for comment.
Additional reporting by Barry Bateman.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Pretoria plane crash victims spend night in hospital
-
[UPDATE] One dead in Pretoria charter plane crash
-
[PHOTOS] Pretoria plane crash leaves 20+ hurt
-
[WATCH] One dead, 19 injured in Pretoria plane crash
-
Pretoria East residents still in dark after fire at Wapadrand substation
-
Factory store fire causes traffic congestion in Roodepoort
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.