Breytenbach: Jiba’s reinstatement spells disaster for NPA

Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach says although she respects the court process, she disagrees with the majority judgment.

JOHANNESBURG - Former State prosecutor and now Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach says the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision to reinstate Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to the roll of advocates spells disaster for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The court in Bloemfontein on Tuesday upheld Jiba's appeal against a High Court ruling which struck her and Mrwebi from the roll of advocates.

The matter related to how the pair handled the decision to withdraw the case against former head of Crime Intelligence, Richard Mdluli.

Breytenbach says although she respects the court process, she disagrees with the majority judgment, where it also reduced the sanction against Mrwebi who has been suspended for six months.

Meanwhile, Jiba’s attorney says she feels vindicated by the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision.

Judge Jeremiah Shongwe, in his majority judgment, found that the General Council of the Bar failed to establish any misconduct by Jiba.

Her attorney Zola Majavu says the ruling came as no surprise.

“My client has always maintained her innocence, she is vindicated. I spoke to her as soon as the judgment was handed down and she is quite happy.”

The General Council of the Bar says it will issue a statement after studying the judgment while the NPA did not respond to a request for comment.

Additional reporting by Barry Bateman.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)