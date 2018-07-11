Home Affairs to upgrade towards paperless system

Minister Malusi Gigaba has announced plans in Pretoria for the upgrade which will cover birth, marriage and death registrations. He says this is another way the department is ‘meeting the future’.

PRETORIA - Home Affairs offices across the country are scheduled to undergo an upgrade as part of the department’s modernisation programme towards a completely paperless system.

Gigaba has described the plans to upgrade systems as another way the department is “meeting the future”.

He says the new live capture system will streamline the application process for birth, marriage and death certificates, as well as the way they’re issued.

“The end product will be the automation of the way Home Affairs offices capture birth registration and issue certificates for birth, marriages and deaths. Documents will now be saved electronically and be easily retrieved upon request.”

#HomeAffairs The live capture system is expected to start on Friday, 13 July and implementation in various provinces will last until next Friday, 20 July 2018. MS pic.twitter.com/xP4fywoKI0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 11, 2018

Minimal interruptions for Smart ID and passport services are expected at various offices across the country during the upgrade from 13 to 20 July, but users may visit large offices in their province which will not be affected.

Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter

At the same time, Gigaba has apologised to those affected by service disruptions caused by a glitch at the building which hosts the department’s identification system.

He says Tuesday’s glitch is being addressed.

“The service interruption was caused by uninterrupted power supply, which failed. We’re now utilising the disaster recovery centre and we expect our systems to be fully online by the end of business on Wednesday.”

IMPROVING SERVICE DELIVERY

The Home Affairs Department says its put measures in place to prepare members of the public for disruptions in the issuing of passports and smart IDs ahead of a system upgrade scheduled to start on 13 July.

Gigaba assured South Africans the upgrade, which will affect all small and medium offices across the country, is part of improving service delivery.

Gigaba says there will be service disruptions during the system upgrade at Home Affairs offices across the country.

“Services for smart IDs and passports will not be available in the 184 modernised offices, with the exception of large offices.”

However, Gigaba says Gauteng users will not be affected.

“Work over the Gauteng province will also be carried out over the weekend. No office in Gauteng will experience interruptions.”

