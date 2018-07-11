Hanekom repeats calls for free sanitary pads for girls & young women
The Tourism Minister made the call during a youth summit in Parliament to mark the centenary year of struggle icons Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu.
CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) heavyweight Derek Hanekom has repeated calls for a free supply of sanitary pads for girls and young women.
The Tourism Minister made the call during a youth summit in Parliament to mark the centenary year of struggle icons Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu.
More than 300 youngsters from across the country have descended on the national legislature for the next two days to discuss a variety of issues affecting young people.
It has been seven years since former President Jacob Zuma promised free sanitary pads for women and girls.
With the exception of KwaZulu-Natal, not much progress has been made in other provinces in this regard.
But Hanekom says the time has now come to finally implement the initiative.
“Seeing it as not something that people buy, but something as a right in the same way as education is a right. This is a reality that faces every young girl who’s an important learner and we know during the period of menstruation, it really affects the learning ability of girls in many schools.”
The Youth Summit, organised by Parliament in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund, will culminate with a visit to Robben Island on Thursday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Questions over presence of VIP unit at Duduzane Zuma’s court appearance
-
BLF confront AfriForum's Kriel after Duduzane Zuma court appearance
-
CT mom receives R10k a month to help care for quadruplets
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 11 July 2018
-
ANC in PTA: Msimanga set on hiring incompetent, unqualified white DA members
-
Jacob Zuma supports son Duduzane outside court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.