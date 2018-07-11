Golden Arrow to fork out R2.4m to replace bus torched during protest
Earlier this week, residents took to the streets, demanding housing in Woodlands.
CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow says it will cost R2.4 million to replace the bus that was completely burnt out during protests in Mitchell's Plain.
The bus company says its lost at least eight buses to arson this year in Cape Town.
Councillor Joan Woodman says protests broke out after law enforcement officials removed structures that were put up in Woodlands.
She adds a few weeks ago the City of Cape Town engaged with the residents and had an agreement with them not to invade land but have continued.
“The few structures that were on the land that was invaded in Woodlands next to the mosque is again taken down by law enforcement and whenever that happens, we have this repercussion of them protesting. We had a roundtable sitting with their representatives and the people who were living on the land.”
Woodman adds that the invaders are expected to appear in court next week for illegally invading the land.
“There’s an interdict that has been handed to the invaders where they have to appear in court.”
WATCH: Mapping Cape Town's housing protests
