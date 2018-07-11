Gold companies, unions begin wage talks

The talks will cover wage hikes and conditions of employment.

JOHANNESBURG - Producers in the gold industry have started wage negotiations with unions.

The producers involved are AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony, Sibanye-Stillwater and Village Main Reef, while the unions involved are the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, National Union of Mineworkers, Solidarity and United Association of South Africa.

The talks will cover wage hikes and conditions of employment.

Chamber of Mines spokesperson Charmane Russell says, “The primary focus with today’s proceedings was for the four unions to present and motivate their demands for consideration by the gold companies. The gold companies will, in turn, consider their presentation and respond when negotiations resume in weeks’ time.”