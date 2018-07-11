Factory store fire causes traffic congestion in Roodepoort

Johannesburg metro police are also on the scene diverting traffic, which is already heavily backed up.

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters are battling a blaze at a hardware factory store in Roodepoort on Wednesday morning.

Details are still sketchy at this stage and it’s unclear whether anyone is trapped inside the building.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said: “Traffic is being diverted onto Westlake Road and onto Main Reef Road to get around the building that is on fire. At this point in time, this may cause so congestion.”