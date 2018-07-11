Eskom close to reaching resolution with unions on wage offer?

It’s understood that the issue of bonuses and a housing allowance may still be a sticking point.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it’s very close to reaching a resolution with labour unions after upping its 7% wage offer.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Solidarity have been asking for an 8% wage hike for 2018, and 8.5% for the next two years.

It’s understood that the issue of bonuses and a housing allowance may still be a sticking point.

The unions have also requested a meeting with Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says unions have gone back to their members to discuss the latest offer.

“Although we did not sign a deal, at least we came close to understanding each other. We’ve upped the 7% increase, but we’re not in a position to say what it is because as part of the agreement with the unions, we’ve agreed that we’ll wait until they’ve met with their members.”

