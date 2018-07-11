EC dept to meet with communities over initiation deaths
Sixteen boys died as a result of botched circumcisions in the province during the winter initiation season.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department says that several meetings are planned with communities to discuss the issues relating to initiation deaths.
The department says that the deaths occurred at illegal initiation schools.
The majority of initiates who've died lost their lives in the Nyandeni area.
The department's Mamnkeli Ngam: "We'll be sending our communities to imbizo meetings in the various kingdoms of the province to talk with kings, even parents and those in affected communities to begin to say these are the kind of situations we are finding ourselves in... the number of deaths are increasing."
