EC dept to meet with communities over initiation deaths

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
Go

EC dept to meet with communities over initiation deaths

Sixteen boys died as a result of botched circumcisions in the province during the winter initiation season.

FILE: Young boys attending a traditional initiation school in Libode in the Eastern Cape. Picture: AFP
FILE: Young boys attending a traditional initiation school in Libode in the Eastern Cape. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department says that several meetings are planned with communities to discuss the issues relating to initiation deaths.

Sixteen boys died as a result of botched circumcisions in the province during the winter initiation season.

The department says that the deaths occurred at illegal initiation schools.

The majority of initiates who've died lost their lives in the Nyandeni area.

The department's Mamnkeli Ngam: "We'll be sending our communities to imbizo meetings in the various kingdoms of the province to talk with kings, even parents and those in affected communities to begin to say these are the kind of situations we are finding ourselves in... the number of deaths are increasing."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA