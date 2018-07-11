DA Women's Network visits family of Limpopo boy who drowned in pit toilet

Monono Omari died after falling into a pit latrine while relieving himself last Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance Women's Network (Dawn) in Limpopo says the mother of a three-year-old boy who drowned in a pit toilet is traumatised by her son's death.

Monono Omari died after falling into a pit latrine while relieving himself last Wednesday. The incident occurred outside his aunt's house in Moletji.

Dawn's Desiree van der Walt says Omari's relatives are taking his death extremely hard.

“The mother is quite, as can be expected, in a terrible state as it is her first born although the family has other foster children.”

She says the child will be laid to rest this coming weekend.

“What we found was a family that barely has food to eat. Now they have also lost a child, and have to go through that trauma as well as to bury this child.”

Van der Walt says pit toilets remain a major risk for children, especially at schools in the province.

DA MP Nomsa Marchesi in April this year released a statement saying the Department of Basic Education confirmed there were more than 3,500 pit toilets at schools across the country.

