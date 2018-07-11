DA-led coalitions not falling apart - Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says his party is willing to work hard and build working relationships with other parties to deliver services to citizens.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite challenges in the Democratic Alliance-led (DA) coalitions in Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay, the opposition party’s leader Mmusi Maimane says the partnership is not falling apart.

Maimane held a briefing together with the leaders of other parties on the recently passed budgets in the metros they govern.

In Tshwane, the DA-led coalition has had less trouble with passing its budget. But in Johannesburg, Mayor Herman Mashaba’s R59 billion budget was rejected twice in two weeks before it was passed.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, Mayor Athol Trollip struggled for three weeks to have his budget approved until he was saved by the African Independent Congress, a party that is not in coalition with the DA.

In 2016, after over 20 years of ANC government neglect, the people rightly fired the ANC and chose alternative governments in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay.



Maimane says these incidents don’t mean the coalitions are failing.

“There have been some delays for individuals who take different stances. It doesn’t indicate that the coalition is falling apart, in fact, quite the contrary, it shows the vibrancy of democracy.”

Maimane says his party is willing to work hard and build working relationships with other parties to deliver services to citizens.

