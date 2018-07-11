DA-led coalitions not falling apart - Maimane

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

DA-led coalitions not falling apart - Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says his party is willing to work hard and build working relationships with other parties to deliver services to citizens.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane (centre) leading a presser with coalition partners to unpack the recently passed budgets in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane (centre) leading a presser with coalition partners to unpack the recently passed budgets in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
17 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Despite challenges in the Democratic Alliance-led (DA) coalitions in Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay, the opposition party’s leader Mmusi Maimane says the partnership is not falling apart.

Maimane held a briefing together with the leaders of other parties on the recently passed budgets in the metros they govern.

In Tshwane, the DA-led coalition has had less trouble with passing its budget. But in Johannesburg, Mayor Herman Mashaba’s R59 billion budget was rejected twice in two weeks before it was passed.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, Mayor Athol Trollip struggled for three weeks to have his budget approved until he was saved by the African Independent Congress, a party that is not in coalition with the DA.

Maimane says these incidents don’t mean the coalitions are failing.

“There have been some delays for individuals who take different stances. It doesn’t indicate that the coalition is falling apart, in fact, quite the contrary, it shows the vibrancy of democracy.”

Maimane says his party is willing to work hard and build working relationships with other parties to deliver services to citizens.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA