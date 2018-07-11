Crashed Pretoria plane en route to Dutch aircraft museum
The aircraft went down in Kameeldrift on Tuesday with 19 people on board.
JOHANNESBURG - It has emerged that a plane which crashed in Pretoria, killing one man, was en route to the Netherlands.
In a statement released by Air France, KLM on Wednesday morning, the airline company says the plane was destined for the Dutch aircraft museum Aviodrome at Lelystad Airport.
Twenty people were injured when the aircraft went down in Kameeldrift, shortly after take off, yesterday.
The South African Civil Aviation Authority says a preliminary report will be released in 30 days that may give some indication as to what caused a plane to crash in Pretoria.
The aircraft went down in Kameeldrift on Tuesday with 19 people on board.
One person was killed and two workers critically injured when the plane hit the factory.
A team of investigators has been dispatched to comb through the wreckage at the crash scene.
The CAA's Peter Mashaba said: “Right now we’re at the very early stages of the investigation. We have a team of investigators that went past the scene within an hour of the crash and even in the early hours of this morning, we've got a team of investigators that are continuing with the investigation.”
WATCH: One dead, 19 injured in Pretoria plane crash
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Changing face: Absa reveals new identity
-
Breytenbach: Jiba’s reinstatement spells disaster for NPA
-
Pretoria plane crash victims spend night in hospital
-
[UPDATE] One dead in Pretoria charter plane crash
-
Pretoria East residents still in dark after fire at Wapadrand substation
-
NPA's decision to investigate India PM Narendra Modi welcomed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.