Crashed Pretoria plane en route to Dutch aircraft museum

The aircraft went down in Kameeldrift on Tuesday with 19 people on board.

JOHANNESBURG - It has emerged that a plane which crashed in Pretoria, killing one man, was en route to the Netherlands.

In a statement released by Air France, KLM on Wednesday morning, the airline company says the plane was destined for the Dutch aircraft museum Aviodrome at Lelystad Airport.

Twenty people were injured when the aircraft went down in Kameeldrift, shortly after take off, yesterday.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority says a preliminary report will be released in 30 days that may give some indication as to what caused a plane to crash in Pretoria.

One person was killed and two workers critically injured when the plane hit the factory.

A team of investigators has been dispatched to comb through the wreckage at the crash scene.

The CAA's Peter Mashaba said: “Right now we’re at the very early stages of the investigation. We have a team of investigators that went past the scene within an hour of the crash and even in the early hours of this morning, we've got a team of investigators that are continuing with the investigation.”

