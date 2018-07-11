Convicted serial rapist Mamvura sentenced to 4 life terms

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Convicted serial rapist Mamvura sentenced to 4 life terms

The 27-year-old Zimbabwean national was found guilty of the rape of 20 women. He was also handed 259 years for attempted murder, robbery and housebreaking.

Convicted serial rapist David Mamvura. Picture: SAPS
Convicted serial rapist David Mamvura. Picture: SAPS
19 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted serial rapist David Mamvura has been sentenced to four life terms.

The 27-year-old Zimbabwean national was found guilty of the rape of 20 women. He was also handed 259 years for attempted murder, robbery and housebreaking.

The High Court in Polokwane has dismissed his application for leave to appeal.

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says this is a victory for justice.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence and we commended the investigating teams, witnesses and advocate for their persistence in ensuring that the accused is duly punished for his crimes.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA