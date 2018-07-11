Convicted serial rapist Mamvura sentenced to 4 life terms
The 27-year-old Zimbabwean national was found guilty of the rape of 20 women. He was also handed 259 years for attempted murder, robbery and housebreaking.
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted serial rapist David Mamvura has been sentenced to four life terms.
The High Court in Polokwane has dismissed his application for leave to appeal.
Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says this is a victory for justice.
“The NPA welcomes the sentence and we commended the investigating teams, witnesses and advocate for their persistence in ensuring that the accused is duly punished for his crimes.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
