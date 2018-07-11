City of CT: Over R1m spent on day zero awareness campaigns

The city says while day zero is unlikely to occur before 2020, water restrictions remain in place. And campaigns around water conservation will be ongoing.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it has spent more than R1 million on day zero awareness campaigns.

The dreaded day zero that caused panic and anxiety was first announced early last year. And in order to get residents to reduce consumption, the city embarked on various marketing campaigns.

Last month, the municipality announced that this day will be pushed back to 2020.

The city says approximately R500,000 was spent on marketing materials and distribution. And this money came from an existing approved budget for the city's Integrated Strategic Communication and Branding Department.

The city's Richard Bosman says R170 million was earmarked for day zero water collection points.

Bosman says this allocation was split between operating expenses and capital funding as required. But, only R60,000 was spent on two dry run exercises. The municipality says the communication campaign also cost them thousands of rands.

The city's advertising agency, Hero, appointed Resolve Communications to consult on a communication strategy. It was paid R164,500 per month from November to February.

