Changing face: Absa reveals new identity

Absa says it wants to claim its African identity by changing its image across all its operations on the continent.

JOHANNESBURG - After weeks of suspense, Absa has finally revealed its new identity by dropping its iconic red colour and changing its logo and tagline.



The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is a hive of activity on Wednesday morning as Absa unveils its new look.

The bank, which was officially called Barclays Africa, made the decision to change its name back to Absa earlier this year after Barclays PLC sold its majority stake.

Absa’s colour is no longer red but a mixed blend of red, pink, and orange.

The bank has also changed its tagline from “Today, Tomorrow, Together”.

When the time came to re-imagine a new Absa, we looked to the people of Africa for inspiration. It’s through their creativity, ingenuity and audacity that they get things done. We call this #Africanacity. Meet the new us - an Absa inspired by Africa: https://t.co/aU951m0Knz pic.twitter.com/RgcmWuswK0 — Absa South Africa (@AbsaSouthAfrica) July 11, 2018

WATCH: Absa name and brand change celebration